Civics, not business

Republicans seem determined to elect businessmen or business women to public office based upon the notion that the candidate's background in business makes them more qualified to govern. This is the case both in national races and across the state of Montana. However, this is clearly an apples-oranges comparison.

Governments, while they must be fiscally responsible, can't and shouldn't operate like a business. Businesses are created with one simple goal, to show a profit. Government, whether they are city, county, state, or federal, are not supposed to show a profit. Let's use a real-life example. If a large company has a factory in Wichita, Kansas, and that factory is destroyed by a tornado, the people leading that company have to look at the financials before deciding whether or not to rebuild that factory. The numbers may not pencil out so the CEO and/or the board of directors of that company may decide to move the production of that factory to their other facilities instead of rebuilding.

Now when that same tornado rips through Wichita, the head of FEMA doesn't look at a balance sheet or at the tax revenue projections before deciding if aid should be rendered. The numbers don't matter, the people of Wichita do.