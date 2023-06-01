Christian propaganda

This letter was prompted by the Guest View of May 19, written by Rebecca Stanfel . the director of the Montana Jewish Project (MJP) concerning Rep. and Rabbi Ed Stafman not being allowed to lead the invocation prayer at the past legislative session "despite having been scheduled to do so on several occasions. Each time he was deferred, a Christian legislator was given the honor instead." With the increase in antisemitic incidents in recent times, she wrote to Speaker Matt Regier (May 3) explaining her concerns and asked for an explanation of what happened and extended an invitation or a personal tour of the recently aquired Temple Emanu-El in Helena for him to learn more about the MJP and the realities of being Jewish in Montana in 2023. He had yet to respond when she submitted her editorial. To quote Rebecca, "His silence is unacceptable."

Here's my explanation of what happened. It started almost 2000 years ago when the passion of Jesus narratives were being told and written down. John Dominic Crossan, an Irish, former Catholic priest and world-renowned biblical Scholar published a controversial book in 1995 entitled "Who Killed Jesus? Exposing the Roots of Anti-Semitism in the Gospel Story of the Death of Jesus." He differentiates between history remembered, prophesy historicized, polemics, propaganda, story, parable, etc. He states, "Jewish demands for Jesus' crucifixion and Roman declarations of Jesus' innocence is not prophesy, and neither is it history. It is Christian propaganda." (page 152). He goes on in great detail to explain his position, and it's well worth reading. Crossan contends that the first Christians were relatively powerless Jews and that this theological tenet they fabricated was harmless. "But, once the Roman Empire became Christian, that fiction turned lethal. In the light of later Christian anti-Judaism and eventually of genocidal anti-Semitism, it is no longer possible in retrospect to think of that passion fiction as relatively benign propaganda. However explicable its origins, defensible its invectives, and understandable its motives among Christians fighting for survival, its repetition has now become the longest lie, and, for our own integrity, we Christians must at last name it as such". One final quote from much earlier in the book — "The Passion narratives challenge both the honesty of Christian history and the integrity of Christian conscience."