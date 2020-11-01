Choose life in vote
Pope John Paul II said that the right to life is essential for a free society governed by the rule of law.
Without the right to life, other rights do not exist, so it is the most important right. In dictatorships, there is no right to life and no freedom.
Pope Francis said, “Abortion is like hiring a hit man.” Ben Carson said, “Abortion is like slavery.” Abraham Lincoln said, "Whenever I hear anyone arguing for slavery, I feel a strong impulse to see it tried on him personally." (Remember the Golden Rule.) Lincoln also said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
America cannot survive with a civil war over abortion and biblical values. John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for the government of any other.” Without biblical values, our country becomes a chaotic disaster, because people cannot govern themselves without dependable guidelines. If you do whatever you want (sin), then you get lawlessness, danger and injustice. You can’t win when you fight against God.
Chronicles 7:14 says, “If my people, called by my name, will humble themselves, pray, seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven. I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” Please fast and pray for America.
God bless all the Christian pro-life 2020 candidates, including Donald Trump, Greg Gianforte, Steve Daines, Matt Rosendale, Austin Knudsen, Elsie Arntzen, Christi Jacobsen, Troy Downing and Rachel Boyd. They are heroes, like William Wilberforce in the movie “Amazing Grace.” Don’t believe negative ads about them. Deuteronomy 30:19 says, “Choose life, so that you and your children may live and be blessed.” Please choose life when you vote, so we can keep America great. God bless America.
Faith DeWaay, Butte
