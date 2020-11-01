Choose life in vote

Pope John Paul II said that the right to life is essential for a free society governed by the rule of law.

Without the right to life, other rights do not exist, so it is the most important right. In dictatorships, there is no right to life and no freedom.

Pope Francis said, “Abortion is like hiring a hit man.” Ben Carson said, “Abortion is like slavery.” Abraham Lincoln said, "Whenever I hear anyone arguing for slavery, I feel a strong impulse to see it tried on him personally." (Remember the Golden Rule.) Lincoln also said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

America cannot survive with a civil war over abortion and biblical values. John Adams said, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate for the government of any other.” Without biblical values, our country becomes a chaotic disaster, because people cannot govern themselves without dependable guidelines. If you do whatever you want (sin), then you get lawlessness, danger and injustice. You can’t win when you fight against God.