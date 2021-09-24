Check moral compass

Governor Gianforte embraces “personal responsibility” as the way to address the COVID pandemic.

But his policies, as well as those enacted by the 2021 Legislature, do the exact opposite.

Responsibility means accountability for one’s actions. It means that, if you don’t make the responsible choice, you face consequences.

So what consequences come to those who fail to vaccinate against a lethal and contagious disease?

Unvaccinated individuals prolong the pandemic, spread the disease, and endanger people. They hobble our economic recovery. And they overload the health care system to the point where medical care is about to be rationed in some places.

Is that responsible? Not even a little bit.

Worse, Governor Gianforte and the Legislature have seen to it that irresponsible behavior is protected. Employers, even health care facilities, are forced to accommodate those who behave irresponsibly. The rights of the irresponsible are legally superior to those of people who do the right thing.