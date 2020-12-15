Charley Pride memories

I first met Charley Pride in the 1982 spring training camp of the Texas Rangers. He lived in the Dallas area and had followed the team closely since it first came to Texas in 1972. He was in the habit of showing up at spring training and doing a little morning concert in the clubhouse in return for a chance to practice with the team. He’d be out there in a big league uniform, taking batting practice and then fielding practice at first base, chattering away, happy as a hog in slop. It was easy to believe him when he said that if he could have been a major leaguer, his music career would have had to wait until they pulled the uniform off him.

Charley was just shy of his 48th birthday at the time, and didn’t play in any sort of game. But my friend Tom Grieve, who had been one of the inaugural Rangers, told me how in the early years Pride was good enough that they’d let him play in an exhibition game, and he remembered that one spring Pride had gone 1 for 2 off Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer of the Orioles.

Back in Texas, Pride sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” for us at old Arlington Stadium more than a few times, and then at the new park as well. In 2010 he joined the ownership group of the Rangers, and I assume he remained a minority owner right up to his passing.