Character, values
A recent letter writer asked, “How long are we going to put up with the incoherent pronouncements of the current president of the United States?” Well, here’s a Joe Biden quote from historian/writer Heather Cox Richardson:
“Each day, we’re reminded there’s nothing guaranteed about our democracy, nothing guaranteed about our way of life,” he said. “We have to fight for it, defend it, earn it…. It’s up to all of us to protect the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness; the right to equal justice under the law; the right to vote and have that vote counted; the right.... to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and know that our children and grandchildren will be safe on this planet for generations to come… the right to rise in the world as far as your God-given (talent) can take you, unlimited by barriers of privilege or power.”
President Biden is rich in character, moral values, patriotism and commitment to the future of our democracy. It’s a sad reality of our national life, particularly in these divisive times, that we must share with him in enduring cheap shots by petty people.
Gary Matson, Milltown