Changing roles
I found some yellowed clippings behind furniture recently, and wanted to share parts of them, to highlight how the role of women in society has changed.
The first articles are from “The Butte Daily Post,” May 26th, 1949, titled “Leaves from an American Notebook,” by Hal Boyle. A “sweet young thing” had come into Hal's office, saying that it is hard for women to begin a career, and that men hold the big jobs. (That, of course, was true in this time period, and even for years later.) Hal counters, saying, “Men work, women spend.” (A typical stereotype for women of the time.)
Next, this woman asked if there was any way she could avoid “sex in business.” He said, “no, not for another 30 years,” (!), and then advised her that she would be happier married than working. As women used to say, “We've come a long way, baby!”
Three other columns I found were titled “We, the Women,” by Ruth Millett, NEA writer, from April, May, and July of '49, and also in the Butte Daily Post. In April, Ruth said she'd been asked, “What can a woman do to feel like she is more than just a housewife?” Ruth advises “Why feel the need to do more than doing that job well and happily?” And, “what could be more important than instilling good character traits in your children, and keeping up with your husband (whatever that means, my question)?” Times have certainly changed!
In the May column, Ruth scolds women for “making mountains out of molehills,” i.e., nagging, when they have to pick up after men, or when men won't do “their chores.” Ruth says, basically, “don't try to change the man: just don't be irritated, and be a willing slave!” (Hurrumph!) Her July article scolds women for being so forthcoming when responding to interviewers for the Kinsey Report on sex. She says that “men can brag of their conquests and wide experience,” but women must “keep still” and “be mysterious.” She said women's histories, “lumped together,” will be used against them, and they will no longer have “self-protection.”
It's quite eye-opening to be reminded of these old stereotypes and truisms; we can be glad that women have indeed come closer to having equal rights with men, though we still don't have an Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Thirty-eight state ratifications are necessary, but 5 states that had ratified by '79 revoked theirs; NV ratified in '17, IL in '18, and VA in '20, but there is still uncertainty due to the revocations by ID, KY, NE, TN, and SD, and expired deadlines. Plainly, it's an issue ripe for resurfacing in our legislatures and being approved this time. The issues that caused the 5 states to revoke have largely been satisfied.
Angela Helvey, Butte