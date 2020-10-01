Champion for Montana

The Attorney General of Montana should be the advocate for the citizens of our state and Raph Graybill has already proven that he will be that advocate. In his current capacity, Raph has argued on the side of the people of Montana in a landmark decision that protects public lands and another decision that requires dark money be held accountable, ensuring that the IRS discloses wealthy donors trying to buy elections. He fought both these fights for us and he won.

Raph has also gone to battle for public labor unions, arguing against the anti-labor Janus ruling which was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court and has fought on the side of public education, protecting Montana public schools, students, and teachers.

There is a reason that Raph has earned endorsements from the Montana firefighters, nurses, law enforcement, teachers, hunters, and anglers. He has proven that he will be an independent watchdog for the citizens of Montana, continue to fight for us, and improve our quality of life.