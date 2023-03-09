Celebrate Red Cross Month

Join me in celebrating Red Cross Month, the perfect time to honor those who power our mission each and every day here in Butte and all across Montana.

Those heroes include our blood donors who keep hospital shelves stocked with essential blood products, our volunteer disaster responders who meet families’ immediate needs following a home fire or other disaster and our Service to the Armed Forces team who provides comfort and care to our military families.

Last year alone, we helped more than 550 people right here in Montana following a disaster and collected almost 45,000 units of lifesaving blood. In November, we moved into a new blood donation center in Bozeman and are currently renovating our Great Falls facilities, expanding our blood collection capabilities even further.

We also can’t forget our generous financial supporters and community partners who stand by us in good times and bad. When emergencies strike and the sirens sound, our communities know they can count on us because we know we can count on you.

Support our work by scheduling an appointment to give blood, raising your hand to volunteer (we have opportunities for almost any interest and skillset) or by making a financial donation.

On behalf of those we serve, we thank everyone who makes our lifesaving mission possible. Learn more and turn empathy into action at montanaredcross.org.

Jennifer Breitbach, Red Cross Board of Directors,

Butte