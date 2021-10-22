Celebrate MontPIRG

Like many Montana residents, I grew up in a small town. Our rural areas certainly have their own charms, but it is no question that these same charms pose obstacles to getting involved in politics. After moving out of my small mountain town for college, I was able to become engaged through MontPIRG, a student-led, non-partisan nonprofit where I now serve on the board of directors. As a statistical woman in a male-dominated field, leaders like Denise Juneau are an inspiration to college students like me fighting to make space for themselves and their voices. Denise Juneau proves that being an LGBTQ+ woman from a small town is not an obstacle to kicking open doors and getting elected to public office. On Thursday, October 21, at 6 p.m. MontPIRG will be hosting a virtual event with Denise Juneau to talk about civic engagement in a civil society. Join us over Zoom as we celebrate 40 years of MontPIRG advocating in the public interest, and hear about how young people in Montana (like me!) can continue to make changes that matter.