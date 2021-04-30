Caregivers deserve more

I am a caregiver who works with clients of all ages – and often with young people – in Butte. I’ve worked in healthcare for over 25 years. I first started in a nursing home when I was 15.

I love being a caregiver. It’s who I am and the work I want to do. I strongly believe there cannot be any higher calling than upholding the dignity of our most vulnerable folks.

Over the last year, continuing to work through the pandemic has been an experience I had hoped to never have as a caregiver. My job is always stressful, sure. I often work 70-80 hours every week, not only because I care so much about my clients, but also just to try to make a living. Caregivers never make enough. Especially with the important, complex and challenging work we do. That is always true. That truth has never been more obvious than during the pandemic.

Even so, we all just keep showing up. Every day. No matter what. If our state lawmakers are listening, I need you to remember me, other Montana caregivers, and our clients when you make decisions about the budget. Long term care in this state has been underfunded for years – we need your help to catch up. You clapped, now act. Don’t forget about us in HB 632. We need provider rate increases, direct caregiver wage increases, and essential worker bonuses.

Winter Maulding, Butte

