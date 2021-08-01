Carbon fee benefits

When the City of Whitefish passed a municipal resolution endorsing the Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act, what exactly were they supporting? Whitefish supports putting a price on carbon, which is akin to other national laws created to make our lives better, such as seatbelt legislation.

Here’s what actually happens when American lawmakers pass a carbon fee and dividend.

Carbon pricing saves lives. Turns out more Americans die from air pollution than from car accidents and murders combined. Just like seatbelts back in 1968, this new law will save millions of lives and improve the health of millions more.

Carbon pricing protects American business. Several developed countries already tax high carbon goods entering their border unless the exporting country already has a carbon tax. Without this legislation, when the US exports goods, we pay tax to them and money that should stay in our country goes to foreign nations.

Carbon pricing combined with a dividend puts cash money in your pocket. This specific policy returns the collected fees to every American household, and most importantly protects the bottom 40% of households from rising costs. You’ll be able to spend the money on anything, and the government doesn’t grow.