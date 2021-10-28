Carbon cash back

Re: Study: Fossil fuel production needs to be slashed (Oct. 21, p. A2)

We all just went through a summer of smoke. I don’t know how many days you suffered through, but I counted 92 in my home here in South Central MT.

Folks have begun to connect the dots between the deep drought, beetles killing forests, the wildfires, the heat, and lack of adequate snowpack — all made worse by our changing climate. Our burning of fossil fuels creates greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that are heating up the planet.

Climate experts warn us that the world must drastically reduce the burning of fossil fuels and cut its production of coal, oil, and gas by more than half in the coming decade to keep global warming from reaching dangerous levels.

None of us want more government expansion to tackle this. So, here’s a great carbon pricing alternative: a carbon-fee-and-dividend that puts money back in people’s pockets to spend with no restrictions. Combined with a border carbon adjustment, we can get the rest of the world to do the same.

Carbon pricing adheres to our values of fiscal responsibility while encouraging innovation and boosting the economy.