Carbon cash back
Re: Study: Fossil fuel production needs to be slashed (Oct. 21, p. A2)
We all just went through a summer of smoke. I don’t know how many days you suffered through, but I counted 92 in my home here in South Central MT.
Folks have begun to connect the dots between the deep drought, beetles killing forests, the wildfires, the heat, and lack of adequate snowpack — all made worse by our changing climate. Our burning of fossil fuels creates greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that are heating up the planet.
Climate experts warn us that the world must drastically reduce the burning of fossil fuels and cut its production of coal, oil, and gas by more than half in the coming decade to keep global warming from reaching dangerous levels.
None of us want more government expansion to tackle this. So, here’s a great carbon pricing alternative: a carbon-fee-and-dividend that puts money back in people’s pockets to spend with no restrictions. Combined with a border carbon adjustment, we can get the rest of the world to do the same.
Carbon pricing adheres to our values of fiscal responsibility while encouraging innovation and boosting the economy.
This policy is revenue-neutral and won’t grow the government. This policy puts a fee on fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas at the port, mine, and well. It starts low, and grows over time so there is no economic shock.
The money collected from the carbon fee, the “carbon cash back,” is given in equal shares every month to the American people to spend with no restrictions. The government does not keep any of the money.
I’ll use my monthly carbon cashback to first (and I’ve got a long list) buy an air purifier ‘cause it looks like we are all in for more summers of smoke and wildfires until we can decrease our greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate climate change.
To learn more, check out https://citizensclimatelobby.org/price-on-carbon/. Then please ask Senators Tester and Daines, and Representative Rosendale and ask them to support this policy now.
Alexandra Amonette, Big Timber