Can't spell 'empathy'

Resettlement dangers! The Montana Standard headline editor got that right when titling Matt Rosendale’s editorial on Afghan resettlement to the USA! Our grandparents faced resettlement dangers. Right here in Montana. Anti-Irish sentiment. Discrimination against Poles. Federal laws outlawing Chinese.

Now the poor Afghans who helped us in our misguided war have to brave the attacks of you, Senator Matt Rosendale, and the alarmist white nationalists whose hate you feed. When did your forefathers and mothers come over, Matt? Were they fully vetted? Did they complete the “14-step process which typically takes 18-24 months”, as you demand in your diatribe against the Biden administration? Did they never marry child brides? Did they never step out of line as they learned the nuances of a new culture?

You decry the “extreme risk that these unvetted Afghans pose to our communities and nation”. What? After our nation spent several decades and billions of dollars waging relentless war on Afghanistan’s religious right with accompanying civilian casualties by the hundreds of thousands? Get real, Senator. That’s called hypocrisy.

Your statement that “We cannot compromise the security of our nation in the name of empathy” says it all. You have no empathy. The Afghans fleeing for their lives for helping the USA pose zero threat to the security of our nation. You know that. You are beating the drums of misguided nationalism to ignite your base to donate to the next “Rosendale for Senate” campaign. Why don’t you investigate Christianity, Senator? Empathy was the name of Jesus’ game. He welcomed Samaritans! He healed the severed ear of the Roman soldier who came to arrest him! You are a Roman Catholic. Didn’t they cover that in Catechism?

I know that Montanans will welcome Afghan refugees just as we welcomed Croatians, Serbians, Irish, Italians, English and immigrants from Wales, Lebanon, Canada, Finland, Austria, China, Montenegro and Mexico. Welcome to you, Afghans! Just look out for Senator Matt Rosendale. If you see him coming, duck your head, and don’t ask him how to spell "empathy."

Butch Gerbrandt, Butte

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0