Earth Day is upon us, and Recycle Montana supports and congratulates you in cleaning up your neighborhood, highway ditches, alleys, school yards and fence lines. We hope you continue those activities regularly as well as practice the “R”s: Rethink, reuse, recycle, repair, reduce and refuse.

This Earth Day, our nonprofit organization, Recycle Montana, wants to share what we do with the help of our generous sponsors, to promote the “R”s in Montana with projects that can benefit you, your schools and school programs.

One of our favorites is the Trash Dash held Sept. 17-24, a free event that anyone can enter as an individual or in teams through our website at recyclemontana.org. Participants decide where to clean and how many days to participate, take pictures of themselves collecting trash and recyclables, weigh the trash and recyclables separately and send us the results by email: recycle406@gmail.com. The weights are compared across the board and winners are selected for the Most Recyclables, Heaviest Garbage, Best Trash Dash Logo Use and the Most Unusual Garbage or Recyclable. Last year we paid out large cash awards for the winners and those placing in each category.

In 2022, Recycle Montana also awarded a $10,000 grant to a deserving school organization for a recycling trailer. We will award the same grant this year; the grant application will be open at recyclemontana.org in September of this year. Last year’s winner, Twin Bridges FFA, prepared an outstanding application that proposed purchasing a used trailer and constructing removable recycle bins, so the trailer could be used to haul wrecked cars or collect recyclables. Work is ongoing as they secured a used utility trailer and the steel to create movable recycle bins. We are excited to see the final product put into action!

Our newest project is a granting process that will split $2000 between four school applicants for a sustainable composting program of their own choosing. Any Montana public and private K-12 school may apply at recyclemontana.org sometime in April/May.

We will continue to help Montanans make everyday Earth Day and keep Montana the best place to live!