Call to arms?
Call to arms?

No one invited Kyle Rittenhouse to Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August 25.

The local cops didn’t, and neither did the Kenosha smoke eaters. Not the Highway Patrol nor Bureau of Indian Resettlement. The Mayor never issued a distress call. Ditto the Chamber of Commerce and the Waffle House on Burlington Road.

Rittenhouse volunteered for the mission. The baby-faced teenage gunman from north of Chicago appointed himself guardian of private property. Rittenhouse, then 17 and heavily armed with an illegal assault rifle, assigned himself a spot on the front line of defense against potential lawbreakers in the streets of a community several miles and a state away from his home.

Two men died and a third became maimed by Rittenhouse’s war weapon, which his defenders vehemently maintain he fired in self-defense. None of his victims apparently had violated any laws or threatened the livelihoods of business owners.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte recently signed legislation that opens most locations in the state to permitless concealed carry of firearms.

A student at Montana State University told reporters he looks forward to returning to classes armed with a Glock semiautomatic pistol. He carries his piece everywhere, including when he buys groceries. His father, a county sheriff’s deputy, inculcated this young man at an early age with a patriotic imperative to “stand the first line of defense” against bad men with worse intent.

Kyle Rittenhouse, responding to call to arms that only he could hear, toed that line, and good people died badly. These are the Volunteers of America.

Craig Schmidt, Anaconda

