Call to arms?

No one invited Kyle Rittenhouse to Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August 25.

The local cops didn’t, and neither did the Kenosha smoke eaters. Not the Highway Patrol nor Bureau of Indian Resettlement. The Mayor never issued a distress call. Ditto the Chamber of Commerce and the Waffle House on Burlington Road.

Rittenhouse volunteered for the mission. The baby-faced teenage gunman from north of Chicago appointed himself guardian of private property. Rittenhouse, then 17 and heavily armed with an illegal assault rifle, assigned himself a spot on the front line of defense against potential lawbreakers in the streets of a community several miles and a state away from his home.

Two men died and a third became maimed by Rittenhouse’s war weapon, which his defenders vehemently maintain he fired in self-defense. None of his victims apparently had violated any laws or threatened the livelihoods of business owners.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte recently signed legislation that opens most locations in the state to permitless concealed carry of firearms.