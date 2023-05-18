Call out the lies
Here’s my suggestion for the next televised forum or debate that includes former President Donald Trump. It is clearly impossible to keep up with the firehose of lies being spewed and try to fact-check in the heat of the moment. What the moderator needs is a loud whoopie cushion that he or she can give a rude squeeze every time a lie comes out.
“The election was rigged!” BRAAAAT!
“It was a beautiful crowd on January 6th with love in their hearts.” BRAAAT!
“I offered to send in the National Guard to stop the riot.” BRAAT!
“I have no idea who that woman is. She’s a whack job.” BRAAAT!
Stop trying to deal reasonably with an unreasonable serial liar. Just call him out, loudly and in real time. The crap coming out of a candidate’s mouth deserves an equivalent response.
Al Kesselheim,
Butte