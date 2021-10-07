Butte's kindness

On Tuesday I got my mother (Beverly) out of assisted living and took her to Butte from Bozeman. We parked at Sparky’s Garage to go in for lunch.

In order to get her around the construction in the front and avoid curbs with her walker, we had to go into the street. No sooner had we headed into the street, a kind gentleman insisted on leading the way to ward off oncoming traffic. As we passed construction workers, each offered a different entry into the restaurant, even clearing items on the sidewalk but we needed to enter on the side of the building.

Another gentleman led the way to the side door and held it open for Mom to enter. Upon entering Sparky’s, the hostess made sure Mom had a great table that would fit her walker. Then the server (the receipt said Connor) was incredibly patient and kind in helping pick out a beer for my Mom, even bringing samples for her to try.

She had tears in her eyes and said “I just want to hug everyone. I’ve never felt so much love.” That was yesterday. Today, she still remembers our Butte escape and the kindness of every single person we encountered from the restaurant to thrift stores. She even wanted me to send this big Thank You to Butte for the love… something rarely felt by the elderly in our own community.