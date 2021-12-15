Butte's immigrant heart

Our current pandemic has created a spike in what some are calling ‘bad othering,’ meaning the tendency to think negatively about people or groups that separate them from those of us deemed acceptable. Our survival brain is on high alert to make sure we don’t fall victim to people and circumstances that are frightening.

Nevertheless, it is deeply disturbing to read Congressman Rosendale’s editorial that generates such negativity about a group of people who are experiencing ongoing trauma. While Afghan refugees, many women and children, have fled their war torn country, they continue to suffer, having to abandon their homes and country, even other family members, all necessitated by the presence of military conflict and foreign occupation ongoing for more than forty years.

Instead, we should be offering them understanding and compassion for their difficult circumstances. Butte has a long history of accepting immigrants, Irish, Serbian, Finnish, on and on. Their perseverance is a source of our city’s strength.

Paying it forward, Butte plans to help create a positive welcome for the Afghan refugees who we hope to bring here. Two volunteer organizations in Butte are currently working with the International Rescue Committee in Missoula preparing to welcome them to our community. The newly formed organization, Butte Heart, has received a grant of $15,000 to help support our new friends. Volunteers are coming forward right and left.

Our immigrant history has also contributed to our city’s great heart. While that’s something that might be difficult for an outsider to understand, let alone appreciate, that does not excuse Islamophobia, and unnecessary fearmongering. Congressman, look into your own heart, beyond your delusions, and ask yourself why you feel the need to protect us. Butte America is not afraid.

Marian Jensen, Butte

On behalf of Butte HEART

