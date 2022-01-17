Butte's business crisis

Another store closing in Butte! When will the leaders in Butte wake up? We are in a crisis.

Developers, build all the housing you want, but we have lost all the businesses that can support any substantial population.

Local businesses won't cut it. I know several families traveling to Helena and/or Bozeman just this weekend to shop at Costco, Target, Home Depot, even Taco John's, Panda Express, Qdoba, IHOP, Old Chicago, Ross, Old Navy, etc, etc...

I am sure we all know several who traveled out of town this weekend if we did not do it ourselves. This is tens of thousands of dollars daily that could be spent here.

I know, I know... we are in an employee crisis. How do Helena and Bozeman do it? We need the city leadership/ planners, local developers, property owners and financial leaders to get together and make this town a destination with more than quaint little shops.

I keep trying to win the Powerball so I can be a real estate mogul, but I've turned blue in the face waiting for that to happen.

I love this town, and I want to spend my money here rather than online or in another nearby city, but this town just won't let me! Can someone explain to me why Butte cannot or will not allow the evolution to a thriving city instead of depressed and depressing place to shop?

I love my town and don't want to see it become a ghost town.

Katie Mattson, Butte

