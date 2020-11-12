 Skip to main content
Bullock for Interior
Bullock for Interior

Bullock for Interior

We could not have a better person than Gov. Steve Bullock as Secretary of Interior in President Biden's cabinet. This will put someone in Interior who would be the best fit, plus give Bullock the national attention and recognition that can benefit him (and us) in the future. His brilliance in creating the Montana Grizzly Bear Advisory Council is just one example of his natural resource/public lands/wildlife/human-landowner conflict abilities.

Carleen Gonder, Seeley Lake

