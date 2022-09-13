Buildings should be preserved at all costs

In response to Irene Scheidecker’s letter in the Thursday, Sept. 8 Montana Standard, I’m inclined to quote the immortal words of Smokey Robinson: “ I Second that Emotion.”

Butte is currently in the midst of filming a television series that celebrates the unique history of an early twentieth century mining camp second to none in its architecture and sense of culture and ambiance.

Every uptown structure of old Butte underscores that unique legacy.

Imagine what the recently demolished “Blue Ridge” might have added to the storyline of Butte in the twenties.

What could the movie company have done with the Rialto Theater or the Medical Arts Building? Nevertheless, what remains is compellingly unique and should be preserved at all costs, and in my view, that includes the premature demolition of two structures before rehabilitation efforts could be systematically considered

In short, how easy it would be to film a period scene in front of authentic early 20th Century buildings rather than a vacant lot?

Mike Duffy,

Butte