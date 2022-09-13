 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buildings should be preserved at all costs

  • 0

Buildings should be preserved at all costs

In response to Irene Scheidecker’s letter in the Thursday, Sept. 8 Montana Standard, I’m inclined to quote the immortal words of Smokey Robinson: “ I Second that Emotion.”

Butte is currently in the midst of filming a television series that celebrates the unique history of an early twentieth century mining camp second to none in its architecture and sense of culture and ambiance.

Every uptown structure of old Butte underscores that unique legacy.

Imagine what the recently demolished “Blue Ridge” might have added to the storyline of Butte in the twenties.

What could the movie company have done with the Rialto Theater or the Medical Arts Building? Nevertheless, what remains is compellingly unique and should be preserved at all costs, and in my view, that includes the premature demolition of two structures before rehabilitation efforts could be systematically considered

People are also reading…

In short, how easy it would be to film a period scene in front of authentic early 20th Century buildings rather than a vacant lot?

Mike Duffy,

Butte

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
7

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News