Brown for PSC

In the race for a seat on the Public Service Commission Jim Brown stands out from his opponent in a very important way.

Incredibly, during the 2019 Montana legislative session, Jim Brown's opponent, Tom Woods, introduced HB 438 with the intent to deregulate NorthWestern Energy and Montana Dakota Utilities.

Please go to the Montana Legislative website and listen to the committee hearing and confirm for yourself the danger HB 438 posed. The only proponent was Tom Woods. Opponents to re-trying deregulation lined up for an hour and forty five minutes to ask the committee to table the bill. They did; unanimously.

Many recall Montana’s experiment with deregulation was clunky at best.

A then de-regulated California could not get enough merchant energy and their prices spiked at over $1000 per Megawatt hour while Montana’s energy was still $22 per MWh. As Montana’s price cap was about to come off it was apparent Montanans could not outbid California and, regardless, California had bought all available merchant power. Because Montana and California are on the same transmission system the California market impacts Montanans.

California, once again, is plagued with brownouts and blackouts.