Break them up

There are now 14 Walmart stores in Montana with 4,654 “associates” with a reported average wage of $14.54 per hour. One must wonder, however, if this gigantic corporation would not have arrived in the state, how many employees would there be scattered across the state fulfilling the same function as these 14 giant stores. And would the wages and benefits be better in this hypothetical? And how about the other common chains of 2020 America providing goods and services?

Thom Hartmann in his new book “The Hidden History of Monopolies: How Big Business Destroyed the American Dream”, states that the average American pays a yearly “monopoly tax” of $5,000 due to increased prices from big business, largely unhampered by competitors.

There have long been anti-monopoly laws on the books, starting with the Sherman Antitrust Act of the 1890’s. Some presidents were willing to adhere to these laws, starting with Teddy Roosevelt. From TR to Jimmy Carter presidents were willing to use statute to break up corporations. Jimmy Carter finished Nixon’s initial efforts to break up AT & T. This breakup was popular among the American population of the time. But something changed in the 1980’s.