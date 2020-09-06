Break them up
There are now 14 Walmart stores in Montana with 4,654 “associates” with a reported average wage of $14.54 per hour. One must wonder, however, if this gigantic corporation would not have arrived in the state, how many employees would there be scattered across the state fulfilling the same function as these 14 giant stores. And would the wages and benefits be better in this hypothetical? And how about the other common chains of 2020 America providing goods and services?
Thom Hartmann in his new book “The Hidden History of Monopolies: How Big Business Destroyed the American Dream”, states that the average American pays a yearly “monopoly tax” of $5,000 due to increased prices from big business, largely unhampered by competitors.
There have long been anti-monopoly laws on the books, starting with the Sherman Antitrust Act of the 1890’s. Some presidents were willing to adhere to these laws, starting with Teddy Roosevelt. From TR to Jimmy Carter presidents were willing to use statute to break up corporations. Jimmy Carter finished Nixon’s initial efforts to break up AT & T. This breakup was popular among the American population of the time. But something changed in the 1980’s.
Ronald Reagan was unwilling to use the laws on the books to break up the “amoeba-like swallowing corporations” acquisitions. A conservative Supreme Court decision in 1976 signifying “money as speech” with campaign donations increased the political leverage of big business. The “Walmarts of America” bloomed.
Massive consolidations have occurred in the last 40 years. Many jobs were lost this way. And now prices are higher due to near-monopolies, than goods and services in other countries.
No modern political leader has had the clout or willingness to apply laws on the statutes to help out a country beset by “nickel and diming” from wealthy CEOs. No President since Carter has applied antitrust laws to corporations. Will Joe Biden, if elected, use the laws already on the books to help the middle class and consumers by breaking up near-monopolies? The jury is certainly out, but perhaps we can step in that direction.
Erwin Curry, Missoula
