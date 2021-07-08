Bold action

Wow! The City of Whitefish took bold and decisive action when they unanimously voted to endorse H.R.2307 - The Energy Innovation & Carbon Dividend Act! Big news about a climate change solution that’s under-publicized - “Carbon Pricing”.

With a degree in environmental studies, global warming from burning fossil fuels has been on my radar for decades. Hence, I’ve diligently applied myself to “living lightly” on the planet - finding ways to reduce my carbon footprint. Some of these actions are inherently amazing — biking around — and some are downright frustrating — dealing with waste and plastics.

For the past few years I kept hearing thought leaders I trust sending this message: no amount of personal action (buying an electric car, switching our light bulbs) does the trick. We must work with politicians and create laws addressing the root cause to dramatically affect our temperature trajectory.

That’s why I’m a volunteer for Citizens’ Climate Lobby here in Montana, and why I invite anyone in Montana who cares for the environment to join our group where you can make your voice heard, and have the chance to influence those in power to make the biggest change for the greatest good.

Laurel Eastman, Whitefish

