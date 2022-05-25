Bob Earhart left lasting mark on Butte

On Sunday, May 8, The Standard published a piece about Butte's El Taco Mexican Restaurant, now 50 years old. The article brought home good memories. The El Taco logo was designed by Bob Earhart who operated as Bob Earhart Design and Ad Co. I worked with Bob, and we became very good friends. He was a self taught artist and graphic designer, and talented at both.

In addition to El Taco, we had many noteworthy clients, including Max Baucus, the War Bonnet Inn, The Port of Butte, The Butte Local Development Corporation, Fairmont Hot Springs, Headwaters RC&D, Coombe Interiors, and other businesses. We produced the Butte's Heritage Cookbook with the Butte-Silver Bow Bicentennial Commission. Bob was very civic minded, and served as the Chairman of the Butte Zoning Board. He was a member of the Better Butte Government Committee, and we worked with them to promote successful consolidation of the City and County governments.

Bob took on the promotion of touring shows that came to town, including the Kingston Trio, Ice Capades, and Johnny Cash.

Bob Earhart left a lasting mark on Butte, and I am proud to have been with him along the way. We remain great friends and frequently talk about the "good old days," over a toddy or two. And maybe a taco.

John Alley,

Butte

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0