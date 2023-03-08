Blatant disregard for the public

I want to comment on your article written Feb. 16, concerning the placement of a radio repeater in the West Pioneers Wilderness Study Area (WSA) Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest. I was an employee on the Wisdom Ranger District during that time and want to clarify some misleading points. The O’Dell Mountain lookout was torn down in 1976 and designated a WSA by Congress in 1977. The radio technician placing the repeater assured everyone on the district that it wouldn’t be visible from the trail, which leads to the top of one of the tallest peaks in the West Pioneers and has spectacular views. There was no scoping or public involvement in making the decision, which is a requirement. The 2009 Forest Plan did not identify O’Dell as a proposed location for a communication site and they used a categorical exclusion for “the repair and maintenance of existing administrative sites that includes actions such as mowing the lawn or painting a building” as the category for the decision to place it in this new location.

They are not being honest or transparent when they say it’s an existing administrative site. It ceased to be an admin site when the lookout was removed in 1976. It is in a congressionally designated Wilderness Study Area and the repeater sits right on the trail to the top of O’Dell Mountain. Both employees and the public have complained about it. They have tried to work with the agency for nearly three years and the FS refuses to compromise. They have chosen to disregard their own prescribed policy/regulations while dismissing the public’s concerns. Public involvement leads to better decisions.

Excluding the public leads to an erosion of trust and potential lawsuits. They simply could have moved it out of sight of the trail and still can. This demonstrates a blatant disregard for the public who owns the land, for the integrity of this landscape and for their own regulations and congressional mandate to manage the WSA. Please call upon the Beaverhead- Deerlodge Forest Supervisor to move the repeater. It’s an eyesore and not hard to do.

Robert Hutton,

Wisdom