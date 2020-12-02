Birds need protection

Four years ago, thousands of snow geese landed on the toxic water of the Berkeley Pit in Butte. Up to four thousand of these spectacular birds died from drinking water laced with heavy metals from decades of mining.

1.3 billion wild birds die in the US every year from electrocution, poison, oil spills, collisions with buildings and wind turbines, road kill and other human causes. Under federal law, companies that fail to take measures to protect birds can face stiff fines. In Butte, creative measures such as loud music, air guns and drones are used to keep geese off the water. We don't need to shut down industry to protect wildlife.

The Trump administration, however, just severely cut protection for migratory birds like eagles, hawks, songbirds and waterfowl including snow geese.

Gutting protection for migratory birds that have already suffered the loss of billions in recent decades is cruel and unnecessary.

Millions of Americans take great pleasure in watching and learning from birds. These animals are lively and colorful and bring joy and song to our yards. Their migrations stitch together the vast and fascinating natural world.

Phil Knight, Bozeman

