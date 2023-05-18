Bills were passed based on self-interest

I look at the editorial page and read unending articles condemning the actions taken by Montana’s 68th legislative session. I agree 100%. Most laws were passed under the guise of helping Montanans, but in truth such bills were passed based on personal self-interests, hatred or greed. If it was seen as financially advantageous, the bill passed. To heck with protecting clean air, water, wildlife or preservation of what made Montana the Last Best Place.

I only hope that our Montana Constitution will provide protection for us. What we witnessed was bullying by the extremist Republican senators and representatives. I can’t believe that they tried to rig our voting regulations to get rid of Sen. Jon Tester, attempted to ban abortions again, to ban books, to ban drag queens from reading books to children (parents really are capable of deciding whether or not their children can attend such performances), abolishing medical intervention to transgender children and only allowing children to participate in sports according to the gender assigned at birth. Kids are kids. Young children play gender neutral sports — boys and girls play on the same teams. Most trans kids only want to participate. This decision is evil and wrong-headed — some girls want to play football. There are no girls' football teams.

The Bill of Rights guaranteed freedom of speech. This freedom must not be allowed to die — we cannot allow books to be banned.

Legislators were more concerned about drag queens reading books than they cared about the slaughter of citizens by guns. Facts show that shootings are the leading cause of death in children. Guns kill more children than drag queens.

As far as LGBTQIA treatment, the governor ignored his own son’s pleas. David Gianforte stated that the bills being considered by the House and Senate “would be harmful to the LGBTQIA community, to which he belongs.” If the governor ignores his own son’s legitimate pleas, how can we trust him to do what is best for Montana? Will he also ignore his constituents’ pleas for what Montana needs?

When will these lapses in humanity end?

Mary Wolstein,

Butte