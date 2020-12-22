Bills to close primary

I just learned that Republicans may be sick and tired of our open primary and want to close it. I guess they don’t know that over 78% of Montana voters established the Open Primary in 1912. ( Montana voters had used the Initiative Process to bypass the Legislature.) Voters really hated the rigged party conventions that chose company-approved candidates for both the Democrat and Republican tickets.

In 1919, the Legislature passed three consecutive bills to end the Primary once and for all. The voters blocked then voted out all three. (They skunked the Legislature by using the Referendum Process.)

In 1985, Legislative Democrats tried to close the Open Primary. Republicans united to crush their arguments and make the Democrats look ridiculous in the eyes of the voters. It certainly contributed to the “Conservative Comeback” in Montana.

In 2014, lawyers hatched a Federal lawsuit to stop crossover voting in the Open Primary. The Republican Party signed up to finance the initial costs. All went as planned until the lawsuit came before a Federal Judge who knew all about crossover voting. Historically, it had been used by Republicans to interfere with the selection of Democrat candidates.