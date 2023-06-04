Big Hole Fishery in critical condition

Thanks to the Montana Standard for the recent update on the catastrophic decline in trout numbers on the Big Hole. We have now reached numbers not seen since the 1960s. There still does not appear to be any specific reason for this; however, there is some indication that a fish-related disease process could account for part of the drop in numbers of both brown and rainbow trout. Of course, the conditions of low stream flows and higher temperatures could be the perfect substrate for disease to settle in and wreak havoc and ongoing efforts to improve stream flows will be critical for the future of the fishery.

It has been over a year that a monumental fisheries management and regulation plan was submitted and presented and had widespread support from most user groups. That plan still has not been approved or voted on by the FWP commission. I believe this plan with regulations based on trout abundance and biology is as critical as the decision to stop planting trout in Montana rivers in the 1970s. The plan is based on a mathematical formula that takes into account both natural and angling mortality. The formula will be used to calculate how changes in fishing regulations can drive populations.

It is very unfortunate that the bureaucracy and politics of the system does not allow for critical decisions to be made in a timely fashion. The way it looks now, our wild trout populations on the Big Hole are barely holding their own, and we cannot afford to put this off any longer. I agree with the outfitting industry that an emergency declaration needs to occur, and the first step should be the passage of the plan developed by our fisheries biologists over a year ago. Once again, wild trout are a finite and priceless resource, and the only way they can be preserved is through protection and conservation. There is no further room for procrastination or hatchery fish will ultimately return to our rivers and streams.

Paul Siddoway, M.D.,

Butte