Bidens have weaved a tangled web

Let’s look at the “Big Lie” from the “Big Guy”! Joe Biden is as corrupt as any Mafia boss, or a Nancy Pelosi (whose net worth is $120 million)! Joe’s son Hunter has collected millions of dollars from his dealings with the Ukrainians and the Chinese! Hunter shared 10% of much of his dirty money with the “Big Guy” as revealed by Hunter’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski. However, Joe says he knows nothing of Hunter’s dealings with foreign entities and that he never talked to Hunter about such dealings. Joe also says that Hunter did nothing wrong in his foreign “business dealings”. Well, which is it, Joe? How can you say unequivocally that Hunter did nothing wrong if you don’t know what he did? Those contradictory statements prove that you are lying! After several years of being downplayed by Joe and the liberal media, Hunter’s business dealings are finally being investigated along with his financial relationship with Joe! It is not only Hunter who has taken advantage of Joe’s political positions, but so has Joe’s brothers, James and Frank, and Joe’s sister Valerie who all have made significant financial gains because of Joe Biden’s name! So, “What’s in a name”? Apparently if the name is Biden, it is “easy money”. Isn’t it interesting that Hunter, with no experience in the oil and gas industry, and who could not speak Ukrainian, was hired to be on the board of the Ukrainian oil and gas company Barisma at a salary of $1 million per year . “Coincidentally”, Joe Biden just happened to be vice-president at the time! But in March 2017, just two months after Biden was no longer vice-president, Burisma asked Hunter to sign a new director’s agreement and informed him, “the only thing that was amended is the compensation rate.” Hunter’s salary was cut in half! Even then, Barisma told him that his “remuneration is still the highest in the company and higher than the standard director’s monthly fees”. Hunter remained on the Burisma board until April 2019, “again, “coincidentally” the same month that daddy Joe announced his candidacy for the Presidency. Obviously, Joe realized that Hunter could not be on the board of an oil and gas company at the same time that Joe was promising to go green and “get rid of fossil fuels”! Oh! What a tangled, but “golden”, web they weaved!