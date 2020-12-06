Biden's failed policies

President Trump’s governing philosophy has been “America First”. Not in the sense of isolationism, but with fairness in trade and intergovernmental agreements.

This philosophy has resulted in a strong economy, a booming stock market, higher wages for all Americans, and more manufacturing jobs returning to the USA (which Obama said could never happen without a magic wand!).

In contrast, Biden’s philosophy is “Global Kumbaya”. Joe wants other countries to like us even if it means letting them take advantage of us.

Who comes first on your personal agenda? It’s your family of course! You take care of family first! Well, we citizens of America are one big family and the priority of our government should be to take care of our citizens first and foremost.

That’s the responsibility of any government. But Joe’s agenda is aimed at pleasing the leaders of other countries. He wants to raise our taxes, give amnesty to illegal aliens, stop building the wall, and destabilize our oil independence.