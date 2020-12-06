Biden's failed policies
President Trump’s governing philosophy has been “America First”. Not in the sense of isolationism, but with fairness in trade and intergovernmental agreements.
This philosophy has resulted in a strong economy, a booming stock market, higher wages for all Americans, and more manufacturing jobs returning to the USA (which Obama said could never happen without a magic wand!).
In contrast, Biden’s philosophy is “Global Kumbaya”. Joe wants other countries to like us even if it means letting them take advantage of us.
Who comes first on your personal agenda? It’s your family of course! You take care of family first! Well, we citizens of America are one big family and the priority of our government should be to take care of our citizens first and foremost.
That’s the responsibility of any government. But Joe’s agenda is aimed at pleasing the leaders of other countries. He wants to raise our taxes, give amnesty to illegal aliens, stop building the wall, and destabilize our oil independence.
He plans to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord where he and Barack committed significant sums of money to immediately start cutting CO2 emissions, while China and India plan on building many coal fired generating plants into the future. These two major polluters “promised” to significantly cut back on CO2 emissions but not until 2030.
And, Joe still likes the Iranian Deal that he and Barack brokered by sending $400 million in palettes of “cash” to Iran and giving them an additional $1.3 billion in interest payments. And what did Iran give back to the USA for this money? A “promise” to not develop a nuclear warhead for 10 years. But those efforts never ceased.
In April 2018, Israeli intelligence seized Iranian nuclear files which showed that Iran has continued its efforts to develop a nuclear weapon. But just one month later, Joe said that the nuclear deal with Iran was “working." What a joke!
But Trump knew better and withdrew from the Iranian deal in May 2018.
Also, Senator Joe Biden voted for the NAFTA trade agreement which resulted in the loss of a massive number of US manufacturing jobs, many American companies moving to Mexico (cheap labor), and was responsible for lower wages for American workers. At least Joe admitted on CNN last September that Trump’s USMCA trade agreement was better than NAFTA.
Joe will certainly screw up our booming economy and will make competing countries happy with his failed policies.
Gary Kump, Butte
