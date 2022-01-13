Biden working hard

What is amazing to me is that we now have a president who is actually trying to help our country, despite a huge group of conspiracy people and half our government. We have people who are actually benefiting from the infrastructure bill who give the president no credit.

Arizona is working on major road projects all over the state, they received $5 billion for highways and $225 million for bridges. Public transit around the state will stand to get $884 million, $100 million to expanding broadband service, $619 million over five years to improve water quality, Arizona airports will receive $69.5 million, and $300 million on water reclamation under Colorado river drought contingency plan. This is only one state and yet they keep saying Biden is at the bottom of the polls.

This present government is working their hearts out to save people from the virus despite adversity of the other side. All these things will be gone under a dictatorship.

Kay Gervais, Corvallis

