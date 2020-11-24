Biden not elected
Until 1934, The Company had almost unlimited power over Butte residents, forcing miners to work in unsafe conditions.
The Company controlled newspapers and even the Legislature. W.A. Clark was guilty of election fraud. Unions were fighting a losing battle until FDR helped them. Butte people became loyal to FDR’s Democratic Party.
Now the Democratic Party is far left and supports globalism, unlimited abortion, infanticide, divisiveness, socialism/communism, intolerance of Christianity, men on women’s sports teams, healthcare consolidation, open borders, limited freedom, centralized government, higher taxes, reducing mining, lawlessness, rioting, funding from George Soros, legalizing drugs and defecating on the street.
Evidence shows that extreme lockdowns and face masks in Democratic states are futile and even detrimental.
Democrats falsely claimed that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party paid for the fake Steele dossier, which was used against Trump.
Trump and Michael Flynn were wrongly prosecuted for innocent phone calls. Joe Biden and Hillary accused Trump of the crimes that they committed. Biden has dementia and is easily influenced by extreme liberals. A small group of people owns most of the news media. They usually report whatever benefits Democrats, which is often not true.
Many Democrats participated in voter fraud in the 2020 election, while the news media denies evidence of fraud. Google and social media censor conservatives.
The Democratic Party is now like W.A. Clark and the ruthless Company that Butte used to oppose. Democrats want to cripple oil companies like Arco, so funding to Butte would stop. Many people are unhappy with the Democratic Party. Democrats no longer support unions and working people, but Trump does.
Don’t blindly support a corrupt party that really doesn’t help you. Fake news lies about Trump. Conservative news sources are more reliable. Watch The Plot against the President movie. Try new social media like Parler. Trump is an honest pro-life Christian. Trump supports patriotism, capitalism, individual freedom, and law and order. Trump will be reelected by Jan 20, after fraudulent votes are disqualified. Joe Biden is not president-elect. All Americans should support honest news and honest elections.
Faith DeWaay, Butte
