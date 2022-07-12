Biden is wrong about oil and gas industry

As a retired petroleum engineer, I must explain why Joe Biden is so completely wrong in describing the oil and gas industry as an evil, money-grubbing, non-tax-paying monster! Even though there were high gasoline prices in the first quarter of 2022, the energy industry ranked seventh in its Return on Investment (ROI) when compared to other U.S. industries. Being somewhere in the middle of the pack on ROI is common for the energy industry. But you don’t see Joe threatening to put a “windfall profits tax” on the top six industries with higher ROIs! ROI is moderate for the energy industry because of the high-risk investments involved in exploring for new oil and gas fields. Large sums are invested to obtain new leases, then additional investments are made for the seismic work done to predict if there could be oil or gas under the lease. And finally, expensive exploratory well(s) are then drilled to find out if the lease is productive or not. In many cases the exploratory well finds that the lease is non-productive, and all the prior sunk investments yield nothing! Because oil is a worldwide commodity, Joe cannot blame U.S. oil companies for the soaring prices. But Joe is partially responsible for stopping the XL pipeline, for not allowing drilling on certain federal leases, and for threatening to put an end to the oil and gas industry. What Joe doesn’t understand is that we cannot stop using fossil fuels overnight! We all want clean energy, but the current windmill and solar panel technologies are insufficient in their ability to deliver a constant and reliable source of energy. Joe now wants to assess additional taxes on energy companies but, did he, as a Senator, attempt to provide Exxon a tax break when it lost $22 billion in 2020? Joe proclaims that many major corporations (including some energy companies) pay little or no taxes. But what he doesn’t tell you is that they are doing nothing wrong! If they were simply not paying taxes, they would be charged with tax evasion! These corporations are just taking advantage of the numerous “loopholes” in our tax code that have been approved by Congress. Joe puts the onus on large corporations, but he had 49 years in government to propose legislation that would end these loopholes. But why didn’t he? Because many of these large corporations contribute to his and other politicians campaign funds! What hypocrisy!