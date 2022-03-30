Biden is killing our energy independence

Joe Biden is the only person I am aware of who is capable of shooting himself in the foot after painting himself into a corner! Who else would stifle the U.S. oil and gas industry and then beg Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Venezuela to sell us oil? These countries are not our friends! Dealing with Iran is like dealing with the devil. And yet, Joe wants our future supply of oil to be dependent on the good graces of these countries! In February 2020 the U.S. was producing 13.1 million barrels of oil per day, but in February 2022 we were producing only 11.6 million barrels per day (an 11.5% drop). Joe caused the oil and gas industry to pull back on investments when he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and froze new oil and gas leases on federal lands. The US produces some of the cleanest oil (low gravity and low sulfur content) in the world. But Joe would rather beg unfriendly countries to produce and supply more polluting oil than to make the USA oil independent again! We have to use oil for quite some time in the future to power our vehicles. Why not use clean oil produced at home! Joe would eventually like to see oil consumption banned in the USA and have the country go “entirely green”. As a presidential candidate in 2019, Joe said, "I guarantee you, we're going to end fossil fuel." His goal may be admirable, but it is not going to happen for many years! Currently only about 10% of USA power generation comes from wind turbines and solar panels and 80% comes from fossil fuels. Those percentages are not going to flip overnight, so we are going to have to rely on oil for years to come! Currently, electric vehicles account for only 2.2% of the global vehicle market share. In the USA, plug-in electric cars account for less than 2% of the vehicle market. Many people are reluctant to purchase an electric vehicle because they are more expensive on average, they have a more limited range, and it takes much more time to recharge them than it is to gas up an internal combustion vehicle. Thanks Joe, for killing our energy independence, making us rely on oil imports from unfriendly countries, creating our border crisis, causing runaway inflation, etc.! You’re doing a wonderful job!