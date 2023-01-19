Biden is a liar and a cheater

Joe! I always knew you were not very bright. But you blasted Trump for being so "irresponsible" for allowing classified documents to end up at his Mar-a-Lago home, when you had similar secret documents in your own garage! In your garage, Joe? And not only in your garage, but also stored in two other places.

I also wonder if, when your lawyers searched your home, they looked through Jill’s closet and underwear drawer like was done to Melania.

You have always bragged about how smart you are and said several times that you graduated in the top half of your law school graduating class! You either lied, or you flunked math, because coming in 76th in a class of 85 students does not put you in the upper 50%, but in the lower 10%.

You also didn’t mention that you flunked a class for plagiarism and had to take the class again the next semester! Looks like you are not only a liar but also a cheater.

But not if you ask Joy Behar of "The View." She said, “We all know that Trump is a liar and a thief. It’s not that big a jump to say he obstructed and he lied. We don’t think Biden is a liar and a thief, so we give him the benefit of the doubt." Just who are we here?

I don’t know where you would be, Joe, if you didn’t have the media covering up for you. I already showed that you are a liar and a cheater. And there are many more examples. We also know of your son Hunter’s dealings with China, Russia, Ukraine, etc. And yet he lived a couple of years in your house. I wonder if he ever wandered into your garage. Hmmm!

But Joe, I have to give you credit for one thing. Apparently you are good at acquiring assets. While you were serving as vice president your net worth was $2.5 million, but in the years between holding political offices, your net worth shot up to $8 million, and now according to Forbes your current net worth is estimated at $9 million. Do you have Hunter to thank for a jump of over $6 million in such a short time? But of course not! You said you never talked to Hunter about his foreign dealings, and who are we to question your integrity?

Gary Kump,

Butte