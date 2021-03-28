Beyond the pale

There’s been a pile of bills this Legislature with NorthWesternEnergy’s fingerprints on them, and they’ve all been bad for ratepayers. Thanks to our Legislature, they’ve been mostly defeated. The latest however, goes beyond the pale.

SB379 would limit PSC’s ability to regulate NWE's ownership in Colstrip, allowing them to make bad business decisions and have their ratepayers reimburse their losses plus a profit margin. So, they incur no risk and the customer pays twice for their bad decision.

NWE should be prohibited from buying more interest in Colstrip power while passing all the risk and costs of environmental cleanup to their customers. Especially, with the cost of coal power so high, coal companies going bankrupt, and the advent of cheaper renewable technologies, coal is a bad deal.

Montana picked up the bill resulting from the bad decisions of the Montana Power Company two decades ago. We’re still paying high rates for that episode of greed and corruption. Beyond rejecting SB 379, it’s time for Montanans to recognize that this privately owned public utility with their monopoly induced greed, only serves the interests of their mostly out-of-state shareholders.