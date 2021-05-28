Beyond Big Lie

Seven times, from 1952 through 1988, a Republican won the popular vote for US President. With one exception, from 1992 through 2020, a Democrat won the popular vote for President. In 2004, George W. Bush won the Presidency with 50.7% of the popular vote. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 48.2%, while Donald Trump won, 46.1%, of the popular vote.

Incumbent President Trump received 46.9% of the popular vote in 2020.

Take a good look at where the voters in the 2016 Federal Election lived, according to one, independent person:

Expand that ArcGIS map, noticing that red dots, also blue dots, indicate numbers of voters. Dot size is proportional to voter numbers.