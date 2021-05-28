Beyond Big Lie
Getting beyond the Big Lie
Seven times, from 1952 through 1988, a Republican won the popular vote for US President. With one exception, from 1992 through 2020, a Democrat won the popular vote for President. In 2004, George W. Bush won the Presidency with 50.7% of the popular vote. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 48.2%, while Donald Trump won, 46.1%, of the popular vote.
Incumbent President Trump received 46.9% of the popular vote in 2020.
Take a good look at where the voters in the 2016 Federal Election lived, according to one, independent person:
Expand that ArcGIS map, noticing that red dots, also blue dots, indicate numbers of voters. Dot size is proportional to voter numbers.
Right away, you may notice concentrations of blue dots, near the West Coast, also near the East Coast. After awhile you may notice that the blue dots are mostly in urban-suburban areas. And that the red dots are very often in rural areas.
Now give more thought than usual to this news.
In the most recent Gallup political preference poll, 40% of the people identified as Independents. 31% identified themselves as Democrats. 26% identified themselves as Republican.
Now go figure how Donald Trump won the 2020 Presidential election.
Bob Williams, Stevensville