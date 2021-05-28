 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beyond Big Lie
1 comment

Beyond Big Lie

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Beyond Big Lie

Getting beyond the Big Lie

Seven times, from 1952 through 1988, a Republican won the popular vote for US President. With one exception, from 1992 through 2020, a Democrat won the popular vote for President. In 2004, George W. Bush won the Presidency with 50.7% of the popular vote. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 48.2%, while Donald Trump won, 46.1%, of the popular vote.

Incumbent President Trump received 46.9% of the popular vote in 2020.

Take a good look at where the voters in the 2016 Federal Election lived, according to one, independent person:

https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=8732c91ba7a14d818cd26b776250d2c3

Expand that ArcGIS map, noticing that red dots, also blue dots, indicate numbers of voters. Dot size is proportional to voter numbers.

Right away, you may notice concentrations of blue dots, near the West Coast, also near the East Coast. After awhile you may notice that the blue dots are mostly in urban-suburban areas. And that the red dots are very often in rural areas.

Now give more thought than usual to this news.

In the most recent Gallup political preference poll, 40% of the people identified as Independents. 31% identified themselves as Democrats. 26% identified themselves as Republican.

Now go figure how Donald Trump won the 2020 Presidential election.

Bob Williams, Stevensville

1 comment
3
2
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Daines and gun laws
Letters

Daines and gun laws

We have become insensitive to the mass slaughter of citizens through this epidemic of gun violence. The question is: "When will our country co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News