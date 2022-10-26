Better way to use IRA money

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) creates $369 billion dollars to be proportioned to Biden’s green energy acolytes to reduce emission of carbon dioxide from the United States and to meet Obama’s Paris Climate Accord promises.

If the IRA does the same as Obama’s climate initiatives, much money will be dispersed and nothing will happen, e.g., “Solindra.”

An experiment:

Technology exists to remove carbon dioxide from flue gases, done every day in oil refineries. Many chemical engineers from my MSU class of '73 utilized this process.

Coal gasification and clean coal technologies exist. Coal gasification uses oxygen and concentrates carbon dioxide, done since the 80’s at the Great Plains Coal Gasification Plant in Beulah, ND.

Coal, natural gas and oil-fired power plants can be converted to oxygen firing, concentrating carbon dioxide, facilitating its removal, sequestration or reuse.

Spend the $369 billion to convert coal-fired plants to carbon sequestration plants. Spend not one nickel on windmills or solar plants. And wait for ten years.

After ten years of removing carbon dioxide from the power plants, assess the results. The U.S. will have removed more carbon dioxide than any other country, it will have demonstrated that fossil fuels can still be utilized, it will have demonstrated that base-load power can coexist with systems that shut off at night or when the wind doesn’t blow.

If nothing has changed, nothing has been lost, because AOC and Congresswoman Katie Porter, Mothers Superior of the Green Religion, assure us that we will be dead within ten years from global warming; why not spend IRA monopoly money to demonstrate a scientifically and economically proven way to delete more than a sufficient amount of carbon dioxide from that generated by the power plants of freedom.

From a Wall Street Journal article (Gavin Newsom’s Dirty Energy Secret):

”Los Angeles’s municipal utility is generating nearly 30% of its electricity from coal.”

“Electricity prices in California’s wholesale market surged to about $1700 per MWh compared to the normal $110 and $67 a year ago.”

“Green-energy subsidies don’t make electricity cheaper. They create market distortions that threaten the grid and raise prices.”

Stephan Kujawa, PhD, PE,

Butte