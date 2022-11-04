Be aware of what Republicans are doing

The state of affairs in Montana are out of step with the values of the people as is the leadership of the Republican Party and the individuals who were elected to represent us.

Montana people have always been open to giving help to neighbors in need and taking care of the infrastructure of the state roads and bridges, education and mental health issues for those who are in need. The Republicans who are supposed to represent us have not voted to help address these concerns. Do not be fooled. It is evident they are not concerned for your children or the educators who teach them, but they tirelessly remain dedicated to attack policies that address the needs and wants of Montanans.

They voted against the monies that would help the entire state after the epidemic, they voted against the infrastructure bills that would make repairs to our highways and bridges. To run for office in order to not vote for bills that would benefit the people of our state instead of sticking with the party line, is unconscionable. They were voted into office to promote and support what is good for our state.

They are willing to give outfitter tags for out-of-state hunters, but the residents of Montana must go through drawings for tags. Instead of keeping our animals safe from extinction they give out-of-staters the advantage. We are a hunting family who hunt for the meat, not the trophy heads or pelts that these out-of-staters and the Governor are hunting for.

They also are willing to do little to support educators and schools, or the mental health industry. Montana has one of the highest suicide rates in the nation, so the leaders are opting to close our state hospital and talk of privatization of the facility. This idea is also being looked at for the state prison, even after seeing this idea not working in the private prisons that have already folded.

Our state could, and I think should, look at the result of these flawed ideas and put the monies back into the state instead of private companies’ pockets. Authentic Montanans who have lived through the good times and bad times need to be aware of what is happening.

Michelene Boysza,

Butte