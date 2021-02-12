Barriers to information

Senate Bill 99 would create unnecessary barriers to receiving information about crucial aspects of adolescence.

As an eighteen-year-old female student who has received over four years of sex education in public school, I can honestly say I don’t know where I’d be without it. Not only did I learn about birth control and sexually transmitted diseases, but I also learned about abstinence, consent, and how to manage my menstruation — all things I would not have had proper knowledge of without these classes.

And after all, knowledge is power. Students rely on these classes to provide factual information so that they can make informed decisions. And as Montanans, we know better than anybody that it is never okay to force our values onto others. I urge the Legislature to vote no on SB99.

Ella Prigge, Butte

