Banning over-the-snow vehicles a bad idea

I recently became aware of a USFS directive, dated Nov. 22, containing over-the-snow vehicle use maps (OSVUM) that ban the use of over-the-snow vehicles such as snowmobiles from designated areas and “roads” within the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest after May 15 and before Dec. 2, regardless of snow conditions.

Likewise, the directive also bans the use of wheeled vehicles on roads in those areas from Dec. 2 through May 15, regardless of snow conditions. That said, as an example, the only way you can access your Vipond hunting camp or trap line via Quartz Hill Road during bow season or rifle season will be by foot, horseback or wheeled vehicle, unless you get a written exemption from the district ranger to use a snowmobile or over-the-snow vehicle. If you violate these conditions, you can be fined up to $5,000 and spend six months in prison if you’re an individual, up to $10,000 if you’re an organization.

In the past, it was generally understood that if you stayed on the road (no cross-country travel), you could access your camp or recover your game with a snowmobile when snow conditions otherwise prevented you from getting there in your 4x4. So what changed? I suspect the USFS finally completed the over-the-snow vehicle use maps they were directed to under 36 CFR 212.80 several years ago.

I can visualize it now. It’s Friday night and you’re planning your weekend hunt in Vipond Park. Forecast is for heavy, wet snow where your hunting camp is set up. You head out to camp and realize you can’t get there because the snow is deep and hard packed; chains won’t help. So you go home and call the Wisdom-Wise River District Rangers Office. It’s the weekend. Nobody answers the phone. How do you get to camp if you don’t have a written exemption on your person? Not going to be a happy ending.

I’m assuming the same written exemption is required for wheeled vehicle use on roads during the designated snowmobile season.

Will the district ranger be available 24/7?

Larry Krizan,

Wise River