Baling twine deadly

As a horse owner, nature lover and conservationist, it’s amazing to realize what we don’t know about wildlife. Recently, I became aware of something that had never occurred to me about baling twine.

With baling twine, most horse owners use it, and occasionally, we forget to toss it and leave it around even after untying a bale. And often, it seems, birds will pick it up and use it for nest-making. This sounds helpful and good, right? Wrong!

Baling twine, I’ve learned, is deadly for birds, particularly young raptor chicks. Wildlife field biologists are regularly finding chicks, especially osprey, with baling twine wrapped around their legs and bodies with disastrous, deadly results. Yes, the birds like the twine and think it works well for nests; what they don’t realize is that it can kill their young and themselves. The tangled birds usually die a slow, painful death from starvation and bodily injury.

With bird populations declining and conservation answers uncertain, this is a rare instance where the solution is easy. If baling twine were properly disposed of, the problem would be eliminated, plain and simple. Perhaps by sharing this, we can save more wildlife, birds especially.

Janet Rose, Missoula

