Bad lands bill

The Montana Legislature is currently entertaining a bad bill, SB320, which raises again the specter of transferring federal public lands to other entities. Most Montanans have loudly, repeatedly opposed the notion of land transfer, a discredited, defeated idea first raised back in 2015.

This bill overflows with terrible ideas. SB320 would leave Montana with a $367,000,000 annual deficit; would lead to heavy user fees; would impede Montana’s economic recovery from the pandemic; and would likely lead to development and privatization. Montana, furthermore, has no legal authority to acquire federal lands.

Please contact your senators and representatives to voice your opposition. The vast majority of Montanans have made it patently clear that public lands should remain in public hands.

O. Alan Weltzien, Dillon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0