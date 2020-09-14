Backing McClafferty
As someone who grew up in the foster care system I am particularly interested in how our state government oversees the care of youth. Whether it is kids who live in foster care or teens residing in religiously-based youth ranches: it is the state government's job to make sure our children grow up in a safe environment and that their educational needs are met.
State Senator Edie McClafferty knows that oversight is critically important when it comes to caring for the most vulnerable children. Senator McClafferty needs to be re-elected because she has a proven track record of ensuring children's educational needs are met. Senator McClafferty will advocate for the most vulnerable children. Please re-elect Edie McClafferty to the Senate District 38.
Joan Higgins-Smith, Clancy
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!