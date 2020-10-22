Backing Gianforte

All across Montana ballots are being voted and returned, but many might still be wondering who to vote for. In the Governor’s race, that’s an easy answer.

For 16 years the Governor’s office has acted much like a governor on a truck, preventing our economy from reaching its full potential. Electing Cooney would be a continuation of these devastating economic policies.

Greg Gianforte knows that to get our economy moving again, we need government to get off the backs of businesses by rolling back job crushing regulations.

The Treasure State also needs a diverse economy with opportunities for all Montanans. One of the best ways to expand opportunities is by increasing our career and technical education. This is something Greg feels strongly about.

Students will have opportunities to pursue a career path of their choosing, instead of being trapped in the mindset that opportunities are only created through a college degree, which often times leaves students with outrageous debts.

For 16 years Democrats have controlled the Governor’s office, and for 44 years Mike Cooney has been a career bureaucrat. It’s clear that if they haven’t figured out by now it’s time for a change.