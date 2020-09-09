× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Backing Gianforte, Juras

I support Gianforte/Juras and the reason is simple.

Four years ago, when we needed a lawyer, nobody would answer their phone. One person did, Kristen Juras. Not only did she take our case, she didn’t charge us anything. Kristen’s beliefs and convictions outweigh any amount of money on this earth. She went above and beyond for us and our son Allen, and the result was that we were able to bring our son home!

When it comes to politicians in this day and age, everybody says that they can’t be bought, but not everyone has proof to back that up. We are Kristen’s proof! From her taking our case and getting us home with our son from the hospital, to the very house that we live in, the same house she grew up in, we are proof that Kristen cannot be bought!

As for Greg, I think he shows the same traits. I’m sure Kristen wouldn’t run on the same ticket if she thought Greg could be bought. Both of these leaders have an outstanding track record. I have no doubt in my mind that they will put their beliefs and convictions in Montana first and foremost in Helena.

Clint Stone, Conrad

