Backing Cooney

One of the top issues facing Montanans right now is healthcare.

Who we have in the Governor’s Office for the next four years will be a critical component of what Montana’s healthcare will look like going forward.

Mike Cooney has been a champion for increased access to quality and affordable healthcare since he worked for Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, a non-profit organization that serves women and children.

Last year, Lt. Governor Mike Cooney traveled to every corner of Montana fighting for the reauthorization of Medicaid expansion, which was essential for rural hospitals to keep their doors open and thousands of Montanans depended on it to keep their healthcare coverage.

In contrast to Mike Cooney’s strong record on healthcare in regards to Montana families, Greg Gianforte has voted AGAINST the following: lowering prescription costs, protecting Americans with preexisting medical conditions, the HEROES Act (which provided aid to American’s first responders) and a bill to help prevent workplace violence.